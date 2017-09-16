Despite his expression of support for adequate funding of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday criticized some actions of the agency.

“The CHR is not separate of the government. It’s part of the government, but based on what I see sometimes they are acting as if they are not part of the government like when the chief of the CHR (Chairman Chito Gascon) goes abroad and started reporting the alleged atrocities here in the Philippines,” he said.

“For me it’s not right. It’s like they were saying that we can no longer handle the problem, and if you invite people to come here and inspect, to investigate. I think that’s also not good. It should work with the government as it is part of the government,” Lorenzana added.

Despite expressing his support for the funding of CHR, Lorenzana said he understands why the congress decided to cut heir budget.

“On that point, I cannot also blame Congress why they (almost) removed the budget of CHR, because the CHR is also doing things that are not within the ambit of the government… You are part of the government so you work for the government. We should protect each other,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS