National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde ordered the relief of all policemen in Caloocan City on Friday.

"Right now, today we have already relieved all the personnel from...Police Substation 2, 4 and 7", Albayalde said in an interview with ANC.

Albayalde did not say how many were relieved.

"In the coming days, we are looking for the relief of all the personnel from other sub stations", he added.

Albayalde said personnel from Regional Public Safety Battalion will replace the relieved policemen.

He said relieved Caloocan police officers will be retrained and reassigned to other stations in Metro Manila, except Caloocan.

The order was made after police officers from Caloocan were accused of involvement in the death of 17-year old Kian Delos Santos and Carl Angelo Arnaiz,19. There was a news report Caloocan policemen conducted search warrants at a residence and allegedly stole items.

Albayalde said relieved Caloocan chief Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna is facing administrative and criminal charges.

He said Bersaluna is in a floating status. He is staying in the regional holding and accounting unit.

"Those involved in the killing of Carl Arnaiz and the Kian case are all under restrictive custody", he said.

Albayalde said the decision to relieved all Caloocan police is to show to the public that the Phillippine National Police does not tolerate wrong doings of their personnel.

"What we try to show here is we do not condone any wrongdoings of our personnel", he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS