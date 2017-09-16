Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana denied saying the government could declare martial law next week.

“This morning in Malacanang I was explaining to them that the president is threatening to, from the words of the president, during our talks that it becomes (a) massive disruption of civilian lives and the function of the government, then he might he might ( declare martial law). That is what he said,” said Lorenzana.

“So I did not say from my own… they did not say that I was just repeating what the president said,” Lorenzana added.

The defense secretary gave his clarification after he was quoted for saying a possible declaration of martial law could occur in the coming week.

Lorenzana said he believes the Communists do not have capability to conduct massive disruption that may cause the president to declare a nationwide martial law.

“That is what I said. I think on what we see now, as I said very remote that there will be a disturbance because I don’t think they can get that much people to stage massive rally day in day out like during the time of (late President Ferdinand) Marcos, ” he said.

“Yeah, I’m saying that they are (not) capable of doing massive ( protests)... maybe only small (groups)…. Look at the environment. Do you see any massive disgruntlement of the people? We haven’t seen any, in fact the approval rating of the president is above 90 percent so I don’t think they will succeed,” Lorenzana added. Robina Asido/ DMS