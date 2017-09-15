Two Indians killed in encounter with Cavite police
Two Indian nationals were killed in an encounter with policemen in Imus, Cavite Thursday morning.
Superintendent Norman Ranon, Imus City police chief, said suspects identified as Kumar Pardeep, 33 and a certain "Hunny" were killed in an encounter with members of Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group around 3:05 am at Palanas Road, Brgy. Anabu, Imus City.
Police were able to identify one of the suspects after they recovered his Tax Identification Number ID
Elements from AKG Luzon Field Unit conducted a hot pursuit against the two Indians, who were on their motorcycles that resulted in a shoot out.
Authorities recovered two guns, magazine, ammunitions and undetermined amount of cash suspected as ransom money. Ella Dionisio/DMS