Two Indian nationals were killed in an encounter with policemen in Imus, Cavite Thursday morning.

Superintendent Norman Ranon, Imus City police chief, said suspects identified as Kumar Pardeep, 33 and a certain "Hunny" were killed in an encounter with members of Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group around 3:05 am at Palanas Road, Brgy. Anabu, Imus City.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects after they recovered his Tax Identification Number ID

Elements from AKG Luzon Field Unit conducted a hot pursuit against the two Indians, who were on their motorcycles that resulted in a shoot out.

Authorities recovered two guns, magazine, ammunitions and undetermined amount of cash suspected as ransom money. Ella Dionisio/DMS