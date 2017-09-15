President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Thursday the public to unite against terrorists and those sowing divisions among the people.

Duterte made the call during the 24th anniversary of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process held in Malacanang.

"Let us unite against those who promote violent extremism, sow divisions, hatred and terror among our people," he said.

"Let us stand firm and resolute as we work together for a just, unifying, and lasting peace in our country," he added.

Peace talks, however, between the government and the communist rebels have bogged down.

Duterte terminated earlier the formal negotiations with the National Democratic Front due to the atrocities committed by the combatant New People's Army.

In an interview with reporters after the OPAPP celebration in Malacanang, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said there was no formal communication yet with the NDF regarding the termination of the talks.

"Up to now there is no written cancellation," he said.

The government is also pursuing the implementation of the peace deal with the rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the faction of the Moro National Liberation Front led by Nur Misuari. Celerina Monte/DMS