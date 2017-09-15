The military has spent more than three billion pesos to support the battle against the terrorist in Marawi City.

In an ambush interview after the budget hearing in Senate, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has spent a total of 3.5 billion pesos for the operation in Marawi City that started last May 23.

“We will have a shortfall this 2017, because we have spent a lot for Marawi. I think as of today our expenses there is already over 3 billion but this money we have not asked for it yet, we just used our current funds to advance towards the end of the year,” said Lorenzana.

“3.5 billion… that’s for all (the three major services) Army, Navy, Air Force, the whole AFP,” he said.

“We get this from the fund for 2017. We still have some left towards the end of the year but as I said earlier while we are approaching the end of this year we will be lacking (funds) so we’ll have to ask like replenishment of what has already been spent,” he added.

It can be recalled during the joint special session of Congress last July, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said according to AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano, the third quarter budget of the armed forces was depleted because of the operation against the terrorist group in Marawi.

Lorenzana said the AFP will have to ask the government to replenish funds.

“Somewhere along the way we will have to ask the government, Malacanang to replenish that so the AFP operation will not be affected,” he said. Robina Asido/ DMS