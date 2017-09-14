The death toll from Tropical Storm Maring reached to five while six are missing, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said the fatalities were two teenagers in a landslide in Taytay, Rizal, a two month old baby in Lucena, Quezon.

Marasigan said two other deaths were one in Pasay City and Cavite.

“The one from NCR (National Capital Region) was drowned and in Silang, (Cavite the victim) was carried by strong current of water in the river,” she said.

Marasigan said the six reported missing because of floods incident in Calamba, Laguna were Eurika Monge, 5, Eufracio Monge,1, Francine Jade Monge, 3, Aries Mendoza Jr.,2, Jhon Eduard Mendoza Jr.,4, and Eden Lacdao Mendoza, 28,.

She said a total of 18 houses were damaged in Silang, Cavite and Batangas, 15 of which were partially damaged and three totally destroyed.

Marasigan said a total of 2,103 families or 8,793 people were affected in the area of Calabarzon and National Capital Region.

She noted that 1,857 families or 7,549 individuals were being served inside 116 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC recorded six road sections that remained unpassable because of landslide and floods. .

“Most of these road sections are located in Calabarzon region, 4th district of Quezon province, second district of Cavite, third district of Laguna and first district of Rizal province,” Marasigan said.

She said based on the latest report from the Philippine Coast Guard a total of 488 passengers, 68 r olling cargoes, 14 vessels and 12 motorboats are still stranded in different ports of Batangas, Northern Quezon, Romblon, Bicol, Camarines Sur and Norte. DMS