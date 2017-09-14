President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not out to destroy the Commission on Human Rights but he admitted of being mad with its chairperson whom he even wanted to slap his face when he sees him.

In an interview with reporters in Taguig City on Tuesday night, Duterte accused CHR Chairperson Chito Gascon of being "pro-yellow," the political color of the opposition Liberal Party.

"Gascon, since he is pro-yellow, he opens his mouth in a most inappropriate way and he conducts the business of being CHR. He didn't know anything," Duterte said, noting "congressmen were mad at him."

The House of Representatives is said to be controlled by Duterte. Most of the members of the House who voted on Tuesday for only P1,000-budget for the CHR for next year, even made Duterte's clenched fist sign.

"That 1,000-peso given by Congress to his office, it's because Congress is mad at him," Duterte said.

"But on my part, since it is really an organ of government… it’s on the Constitution. Maybe someday, they might review their decision. I’m not here to destroy institutions," he said.

Duterte has been critical of Gascon, one of the framers of the 1987 Constitution, due to the CHR's investigation on the extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

"When you are an investigating agency and you are empowered to investigate and to prosecute recommendation, Gascon is fool. He's meddling during the incident," he said.

He said the CHR could not just investigate.

"Your (CHR) job is to wait. They cannot just investigate. They don't have any prosecutory power," he said.

He said the duty of the CHR is to collate reports, study, and make appropriate recommendation.

"But if you meddle with the policemen, you also dig (into the matter), then when you arrive at your office, there is foregone conclusion already. How are you supposed to be neutral?," he said.

Duterte does not consider Gascon as a lawyer even if he is a lawyer by profession.

"And if you (Gascon) are not sure of yourself or where you stand, you might as well just maybe shut up," he said.

Duterte said he was really angry when the CHR issued a statement during the early days of Marawi crisis that it would send a human rights investigator.

"That's why I was really pissed , son of a bitch. When I see you, I will slap you," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS