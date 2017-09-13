Five suspected Islamic State-inspired terrorists were killed in a firefight with the military before dawn on Tuesday, hours after President Rodrigo Duterte visited the government troops in war-torn Marawi City.

Brigadier General Rolly Bautista, Joint Task Force Marawi Commander, said firefight ensued at around 1:19am and lasted for 30 minutes in the main battle area in Marawi.

While five militants were confirmed dead, two bodies were retrieved, while the two others were left on the site because of the dangerous situation, he said, adding there was no casualty from the government side.

Bautista said the government troops recovered two high-powered firearms and a night vision goggle from the slain militants.

“The troops’ fighting spirit is further boosted because of the recent strong motivation and encouragement of the Commander-in-Chief. The President’s recent presence in the main battle area has left a mark in our troops in their strong desire to end the crisis in Marawi,” Bautista said.

Duterte visited the soldiers in Marawi on Monday afternoon, his fourth since the crisis broke out on May 23.

With the death of five terrorists, the number of enemies killed already reached to about 660. Celerina Monte/DMS