The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said Tuesday they are "appalled" over the killing of Filipinos, especially teenagers.

In a Pastoral Letter titled "Lord, Heal Our Land", the bishops said they are "appalled" over the deaths of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos, 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz, and 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman.

"Kian, Carl, Reynaldo… they were young boys, enjoying life, loving sons of parents who doted on them. Now, an entire nation knows them by name because their lives have been snuffed out so cruelly, their dreams and aspirations forever consigned to the sad realm of 'what could have been but never will be'," said the Pastoral Letter signed by CBCP President Archbishop Socrates Villegas.

"They are only three of so many, awfully many, who have paid the price of what is touted to be the country’s resolute drive against criminality... We are appalled by the remorselessness by which even the young are executed," the CBCP said.

"In the name of God, stop the killings! May the justice of God come upon those responsible for the killings!" said the CBCP.

The CBCP said they are offering daily religious activities for a 40-day period, starting September 23 until November 1.

Church bells will toll in the evenings, prayers and candle lighting will take place during the period. DMS