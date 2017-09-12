Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has allowed authorities to examine 12 bank accounts which he is alleged to own even as he challenged President Rodrigo Duterte to do the same.

Speaking to Senate reporters on Monday, Trillanes showed a sworn waiver of secrecy of bank deposits in his account at the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corp., Raffles branch in Singapore.

"I am authorizing the Office of the Ombudsman and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to open and look into the supposed bank accounts( including closed accounts, if any) allegedly under my name," said Trillanes' waiver.

"I am waiting for your waiver. Be a man," Trillanes challenged Duterte.

Duterte said Friday evening in Cagayan de Oro he will expose Trillanes' bank accounts in other countries.

“Now I got them,” Duterte said. "He thought I cannot do it.”

During the 2016 election, Trillanes alleged that Duterte had millions in his Bank of the Philippine Island accounts. DMS