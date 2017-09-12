President Rodrigo Duterte visited on Monday Marawi, his fourth since rebellion broke out in the city in May.

Duterte's visit came as the military said battle in Marawi entered on its final phase.

In a statement, Malacanang said Duterte went to the Grand Islamic Mosque which served as a safe haven of the Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group before it was retaken by the government troops late last month.

Firefight between the soldiers and the militants was ongoing in other part of Marawi during Duterte's visit.

The Palace said Duterte went to Mapandi Bridge and to the main battle area where he gladly allowed photo opportunities with the troops to give them moral support.

Duterte also presided over a command conference with the Joint Task Force Marawi for more than an hour.

He also distributed goods and watches to soldiers.

Duterte also promised a Hong Kong tour to all women assigned to Marawi after the crisis, Malacanang said.

Duterte first visited Marawi on July 20 when Mapandi Bridge was retaken. He again went to the war-torn city on August 4after troops retook Safrullah M. Dipatuan General Hospital, and on August 24.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Eduardo A?o and Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go accompanied Duterte during his latest visit to Marawi.

Earlier in the day, Duterte paid his last respects to Scout Ranger Captain Rommel Sandoval who was killed in Marawi. Celerina Monte/DMS