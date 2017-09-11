President Rodrigo Duterte defended his declaration of a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte for former President Ferdinand Marcos' 100th birthday.

".. I readily agreed. Why, what's wrong? He was a president. To the Ilocanos, he was the greatest president. Why do we have to debate on that?", said Duterte Saturday night at an interview with reporters during his visit to wounded soldiers in Camp Evangelista Station Hospital, Cagayan de Oro.

"It's one day where they can celebrate the anniversary of a great Ilocano. As far as Ilocano (are) concerned, Marcos is a hero," he said.

He added that Marcos' image as a dictator "is not shared by all."

"That sentiment or that view is not shared by all. To the Ilocanos, that's a lot of hogwash," he added.

Last Thursday, Malcanang released Proclamation No. 310, declaring former Pres. Marcos' 100th birth anniversary a local holiday.

He said dwelling on this kind of issue will only just divide the nation and if other provinces wants to celebrate someone great for them, they can do it.

"When it comes to Pampagueno, they want to celebrate also a great son of theirs, then go ahead. Or Cebuano, okay. Why do we have to argue with that?" Duterte said. Ella Dionisio/DMS