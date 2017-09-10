The Palace said on Saturday that the administration's anti-illegal drugs campaign is being sabotaged by "malignant elements."

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella spokesman emphasized that "the President’s campaign against illegal drugs has adversely affected many, including powerful narco-politicians and deep pocketed drug lords who flourished prior to this administration."

"It should not come as a surprise that these malignant elements would conspire to sabotage the President's campaign to rid the Philippines of illegal drugs and criminality, the center piece program of the administration, to succeed; which may include creating scenarios stoking public anger against the government," Abella said.

"The recent killings apparently targeting the youth should be viewed with suspicion and urgency," it added.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) anti-illegal drug operation has been criticized because of the series of operations that caused the death of young suspects.

One of the suspects who was recently killed was the 19-year old Carl Angelo Arnaiz whom President Rodrigo Duterte said is his distant relative.

In his speech last Friday night, Duterte said there is someone who wants to sabotage his war on drugs as one of those who were killed is his relative. Robina Asido/DMS