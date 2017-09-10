Various groups will be holding protests on Monday, the 100th birth anniversary of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, leftist group Bayan said on Saturday.

The anniversary will be held at 9:30 am at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig where Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos issued invitations in what organizers described as a private affair. Media is not allowed to cover the event.

"On Monday, groups will gather outside the Libingan ng mga Bayani to show that the people have not forgotten and that the people will continue to fight for justice, said Renato Reyes, secretary-general of Bayan in a statement.

Protesters will also organize a caravan from the National Housing Authority in Quezon City to the Libingan ng mga Bayani starting at 8:30 am.

Bayan said after giving Marcos, who ruled the country from 1965 to 1986, a hero's burial last year, "Duterte saw it fit to declare September 11, the dictator's birthday, a special holiday in Marcos' home province of Ilocos Norte; citing the latter's alleged contribution to "national development" as a WW2 veteran, legislator and former president."

Marcos, his families and alleged cronies fled after a Church-backed bloodless coup in 1986. He died in 1989 in Hawaii.

The government and the Marcoses are also discussing the offer by the latter to return several pieces of gold bars.

"If we allow these acts of Duterte to remain unchallenged, then it would only be a matter of time before the Marcos family will return to Malaca?ang," Bayan said. DMS