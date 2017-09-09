Department of Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Catalino Cuy said Friday President Rodrigo Duterte did not allow them to give case folders of the deaths involving cops and connected to the the anti-illegal drug campaign to the Commission on Human Rights.

The DILG and PNP has a "standing instruction" from the president about the case folders asked by the CHR, said Cuy in ambush interview at the 51 st anniversary of the National Police Commission.

"All investigation to be conducted on police and military pertaining human rights violation has to be cleared", he said.

Duterte said in his second State of the Nation Address on July 24, all requests involving the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) regarding alleged human rights violations must first go through him.

Cuy said the president instructed them to "stick to the instruction'.

"We 'll find other ways to help the CHR in their effort", he said.

Cuy, CHR and PNP had their first discussion on August 29 and agreed to meet regularly to exchange information.

He said a regular meeting of the three organizations will continue despite the decision of the president. Alanna Ambi/DMS