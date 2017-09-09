The suspension of Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary for Social Media Margaux "Mocha" Uson will be up to the Office of the Executive Secretary, an official said on Friday.

Uson, a singer-dancer before joining the Duterte administration, reportedly performed in a casino in Pasay City.

Section 2 of Republic Act No. 6713, otherwise known as the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees,” provides that it is the policy of the State to promote a high standard of ethics in public service and that government personnel shall discharge their duties with utmost responsibility, integrity, competence, and loyalty, act with patriotism and justice, lead modest lives, and uphold public interest over personal interest.

Under Presidential Decree No. No. 1067-B (series of 1977), as amended by PD No. 1869 (series of 1983), government officials and employees are barred from visiting casinos.

Memorandum Circular No. 6 issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on September 20, 2016 enjoins all government officials and employees to "strictly observe and comply with the prohibition against going to gambling casinos.

"We are forwarding the matter to the OES," said PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar on the possibility of preventive suspension against Uson while probe has been ongoing for her performance in gambling casino.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Andanar has discussed with Uson why she should be discouraged from performing in casinos.

"The law is clear...though we understand that she may have to fulfill a certain contract, however, she is certainly free to continue to perform in other venues not restricted for government officials and personnel. Rightly or wrongly, casinos tend to convey extravagance and questionable ethical practices in the public mind. Hence, those in government must avoid being seen in such places," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS