The Philippine Army has placed its forces on standby for the 100th birth anniversary of late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday.

Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, Philippine Army Public Affairs Officer, did not say how many troops may be on standby to augment the Philippine National Police (PNP) if necessary but he added they have enough forces to secure the area against possible protests.

A group of protesters are set to hold a caravan from Elliptical Road to the Libingan ng mga Bayani at 8: 30 am on Monday.

“I cannot give you the exact figure but what we can assure you is that we have enough personnel for any eventuality,” Tiongson said. “Actually the Army is just a support for the Civil Disturbance Management, the PNP is lead (agency) and we have adequate personnel for that if necessary,” Tiongson added.

Congressmen received an invitation from Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos inviting them to attend the 100th death anniversary of the former strongman on Monday.

A mass will be held at 930 am at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani to be followed by a short program and lunch, the invitation read.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs chief, said the Marcos family has coordinated with the military about the event.

“Based on my understanding there is a representative from Marcos family who is talking to the AFP particularly to the Philippine Army about the commemoration,” Arevalo added.

Arevalo said based on the family's request, the event will not be open for media coverage as the Marcoses want it to be a private gathering.

“We actually have a request to set up cameras to cover the event but the family respectfully rejected it because according to them they want the event to be private for their family, meaning it should not be covered by media,” Arevalo said.

The late president was buried at the heroes ground in Libingan ng mga Bayani on November 2016.

The burial shocked the nation as the Marcos family made the announcement after the late president was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Robina Asido/DMS