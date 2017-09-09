President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday one of the teenagers who was allegedly executed by policemen was his relative.

Duterte was referring to 19-year old Carl Angelo Arnaiz whose father's family came from Maasin, Southern Leyte, where Duterte's mother traces her roots.

With the death of Arnaiz, Duterte indicated said there was an attempt to sabotage his war on drugs.

"So, there's someone who wants to sabotage...one of those killed was my relative," Duterte said.

Arnaiz's parents met with Duterte this week to seek help.

Carlito Arnaiz, the father, told Duterte his family was also from Maasin, Southern Leyte, thus an assumption that the Arnaiz family is distantly related to the Roas, which was the family of Duterte's mother in Maasin.

Arnaiz's body was found at a morgue in Caloocan City 10 days after he was last seen in Cainta, Rizal along with a 14-year old boy, who was found dead in Nueva Ecija.

The deaths of Arnaiz and 17-year old Kian delos Santos' death drew outrage from the public amid the intensified campaign by the administration against illegal drugs.

Delos Santos was allegedly killed by policemen in their anti-drug operations in Caloocan City in August Celerina Monte/DMS