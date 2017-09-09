Manila Archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle Friday urged the government and law enforcement authorities to end the series of killings in the country.

In his letter for the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tagle said the daily dose of news on killings brings much "pain and horror" that government must take the lead in ending it.

"We cannot allow the destruction of lives to become normal. We cannot govern the nation by killing. We cannot foster a humane and decent Filipino culture by killing," said Tagle.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a statement, said:"much attention was given to the recent spate of deaths. the 1,308,078 drug personalities who voluntarily surrendered , as of July 26, 2017 belie the claim that we cannot govern the nation by killing."

Abella said Tagle's "concern with Filipino families is noteworthy" "This is something shared by the President as evidenced by his consistent pronouncements to protect the youth and future generation of this country."

Tagle ordered the nightly tolling of all church bells in the Archdiocese of Manila for five minutes beginning September 14.

"(This is) to call on everyone to remember the dead and pray for them. The tolling of church bells in the evening to pray for the dead is an old Filipino custom that has almost disappeared. Now is the right time to revive it," said Tagle.

His statement after a series of killings of 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman, 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz, and 17-year-old Kian delos Santos.

The killings are being linked to the anti-drug campaign of the Duterte administration.

He also called on Manila archdiocese priests and lay leaders to be more active in extending empathy and spiritual support to the families of those killed in their respective parishes.

"I ask our pastors and lay leaders to take time to go to the wake to bless the departed and to be one with the grieving families in sorrow and in hope," said Tagle.

Tagle urged those behind the killings to have a change of heart.

"We call on those who harm or kill others to listen to their conscience, the voice of God that summons us to do good and avoid evil. Heartless violence can only be conquered by a change of heart and by discovering in the depth of our being the inclination to do good and to love our neighbor," said Tagle. DMS