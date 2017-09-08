An employee of Civil Service Commission (CSC) died while another was wounded after they were hit by stray bullet outside the Mindanao State University in Marawi City.

Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander, identified the fatality as Marvin Ablando and the injured as Sandra Uzman.

He said the two were about to alight from their vehicle outside the MSU in Brgy. Cadayunon, when they were hit by stray bullet around 9 am.

Brawner said the two were rushed to Amai Pakpak hospital in Marawi City but Ablando was declared dead on arrival.

It can be recalled that the government begun to open some offices and schools in Marawi despite the on-going battle against the Maute-Abu Sayyaf terrorist group in a portion of the city.

Brawner said MSU is four to five kilometers from the main battle area. Robina Asido/DMS