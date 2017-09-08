Five Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were killed while five soldiers were wounded and two Indonesian kidnap victims were recovered in two separate operations in Sulu on Wednesday morning.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander, identified the Indonesians as Saparuddin Koni and Sawal Maryam.

Sobejana said the two were onboard a passenger vehicle when it was intercepted in a checkpoint at the vicinity of Brgy Bunot, Indanan, Sulu around 6:30 am.

“The two kidnap victims were brought to Camp Gen. Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for medical exam and subsequently custodial debriefing will be conducted at headquarters of JTF Sulu in Brgy Busbus, Jolo, Sulu,” he said.

Sobejana said the Indonesians were abducted by the terrorist group at Merabong waters in Sabah last November 19, 2016.

He said prior to recovering the two Indonesians, troops of 41st Infantry Battalion which is also part of Joint Task Force Sulu encountered around 20 ASG members under Idang Susukan at the vicinity of Brgy Upper Binuang in Talipao around 6 am.

Sobejana said the fire fight that lasted for about 30 to 45 minutes resulted in the death of five ASG members and the wounding of five soldiers.

He said aside from the bodies of the Abu Sayyaf, soldiers also recovered three high powered firearms after the encounter. Robina Asido/DMS