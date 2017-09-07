Five people died and 11 people were injured, including the driver, after a jeepney bumped into a concrete Meralco post in Kawit, Cavite on Wednesday morning.

PO2 Nelvin Trajico of Kawit police said Lorena Isaias, 43, Lorena Purification, 44, Malanie Macalalad, 32, Florijane Archivida and Christian Pallera, 36, died in the vehicular accident along Centennial highway Brgy. Tabon Kawit at 6:15 am.

Trajico said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, 11 were injured, including Emmanuel Genzole, the jeepney driver. Genzole had an injury in his head and has to be operated, Trajico said. Trajico said Genzole lost control of the jeep's brakes. He said Genzole will be charged with multiple homicide and multiple physical injuries.

The ten injured passengers are Joanna Campos, 31, Arjay Valencia, 24, Jullan Villamor, 24, Jovie Love Cañada, 27, Rosalie Pallera, 40, Armando Molina, 69, Richard Refonte, 26, Elizabeth Guttierez, 33, Fatima Illardo, 23 and Hazel Dimaala, 29. Alanna Ambi/DMS