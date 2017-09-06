The heirs of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos may ask for immunity in exchange for returning some of their wealth, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday.

However, Duterte said during his initial talk with the Marcoses, they did not ask for immunity.

"If I were the Marcoses, if I'm just going to return it, I will tell them to ask for immunity. Otherwise, keep the God damn money and you might even get imprisoned," he said, citing what could be the advice of the Marcoses' lawyer to them during an ambush interview in Taguig City.

He said this was why he is asking Congress to craft a law.

Duterte disclosed earlier the Marcoses have expressed willingness to return to the government some of their wealth, including "a few gold bars."

But he said during his talk with them, particularly with Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, they did not ask for immunity.

"They did not ask any immunity. And I could not guarantee it also," Duterte said.

As far as he is concerned, Duterte said he would take a "neutral stand" on what to do with the Marcoses.

"I will not advise anything to the Marcoses. They are better off listening to their lawyer. I am just a friend, because I know them from way, way back," he said, recalling that when he was young, he and former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. used to ride on big bikes and tour the Philippines.

"That is why he is my friend. But it ends there. And it does not creep into any other fields of endeavors that they may have taken during the presidency of his father,' he said. Celerina Monte/DMS