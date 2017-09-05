The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed receiving reports about the death of Abdullah Maute, one of the key leaders of a local terrorist group fighting the military for more than three months in Marawi City.

“Our ground commander received again a report on the alleged neutralization of Abdullah,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Chief, told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Monday.

He said Western Mindanao Command Chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez also announced the death of one of the Maute brothers in a press briefing.

“According to reliable source, according to commander (of) Wesmincom, he was quoted as saying this morning in his press briefing,” said Arevalo.

But Arevalo noted the death of Abdullah cannot be 100 percent confirmed until the military are able to get physical evidence.

“We were saying there (are) persistent reports that continue to come in. Still, we are not saying 100 percent that indeed we have really neutralized Abdullah but we are continuously taking in information, validating it,” he said.

“Because the procedure that we follow us that until we do not have physical evidence that would allow us to confirm 100 percent, like the body or it cannot be recognized, we should make a DNA test to prove that," he added.

Arevalo said based on their latest report the number of fatalities on government forces in Marawi City has reached 145 while the terrorist members killed are 639. Robina Asido/DMS