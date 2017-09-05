Malacanang said on Monday that presidential son Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and son-in-law Manases Carpio are willing to face the Senate investigation into the the P6.4 billion illegal drug shipment from China.

Presidential Spokesperson made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte has said he advised his son to face the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee but he can invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination especially if the one to ask questions would be opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

"I’m sure the gentlemen are willing to --- as they have said, are willing to face the Senate," he said in a press briefing.

Committee chair Senator Richard Gordon said the younger Duterte and Carpio would be invited when the hearing resumes.

Paolo and Carpio were allegedly part of the "Davao Group" which were allegedly involved in the smuggling activities at the Bureau of Customs.

Asked if Paolo and Carpio would invoke their right to remain silent during the probe, Abella said, "Well, that will be their prerogative. But they definitely… They’ve definitely said that they’re willing to face." Celerina Monte/DMS