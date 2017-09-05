The Duterte administration has been continuously coordinating with concerned agencies regarding the contingency measures amid the increasing tension in the Korean Peninsula, an official said on Monday.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Office of the Civil Defense Deputy Administrator Kristoffer James Purisima said his office is in continuous coordination with relevant national government agencies to ensure the safety of the people "in light of the recent actions by North Korea that may put at risk the lives of our fellow Filipinos."

Pyongyang launched a nuclear test on Sunday, raising grave concern from the international community.

"Rest assured that contingencies are being set in motion for the protection of our civilian populace. Their safety is our primordial concern," Purisima said.

He said that information campaign is necessary so the public would be aware on what to do.

"Well, we will provide the necessary information. Our local government units, our local chief executives should be ready," he said.

Purisima said the preparations are similar to measures when preparing for the typhoons.

"Again, this is normal. We do this all the time. It's like typhoon preparations that we alerted our local chief executives on what they have to do. And, of course, part of this is our intensive information and educational campaigns," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS