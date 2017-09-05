The Department of National Defense (DND) expressed concern about the latest hydrogen bomb test conducted by the North Korea, a spokesman said Monday.

“The Department of National Defense is greatly concerned with the latest hydrogen bomb test conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” said DND Public Affairs Service head Arsenio Andolong.

“The proliferation of this weapon increases the tension not only in the Korean peninsula but also adversely affects the peace and security of the whole of Asia as well,” he added.

Andolong said although the hydrogen bomb test may not have a direct effect in the Philippines, the DND will continue to monitor the situation.

“Experts say that the hydrogen bomb test may not directly affect the country. However, the DND will continue to monitor the situation, and the Office of Civil Defense is on alert following our standard operating procedures,” he said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano admitted that the hydrogen bomb test is “very dangerous” but he refused to comment further.

“It’s really very dangerous, but... the AFP can only act when there is a real threat and there’s already a need for operational decisions to make. But for now we leave it to the national government and our foreign affairs to make the necessary announcement on, or comment about what North Korea did yesterday,” he said in an ambush interview in Tarlac. Robina Asido/DMS