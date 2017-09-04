President Rodrigo Duterte said he is set to meet with his Indonesian and Malaysian counterparts for a possible creation of joint task force against the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

In a media interview in Davao City last Saturday, Duterte said he, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak have agreed to talk and they were just waiting for a right timing.

"In all probability, it will be a joint -- like a task force," he said of the agenda of the meeting. "And I will open my borders to Malaysian authorities and Indonesian authorities, they'll be given access."

According to the President, "to formalize an agreement, we have to meet face to face and agree on an agenda for the talks."

Duterte said the meeting may either be held in Sabah or Jakarta, but he can only stay there for a day or two.

"At this time, I cannot-- I do not have the luxury of time because I have a serious problem here," he said.

"I've been to Marawi several times. I intend to go there (Marawi) until it (rebellion) is finished," he added.

The government troopers have been pursuing the ISIS-inspired militants who have been occupying Marawi since May 23. Ella Dionisio/DMS