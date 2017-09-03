The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will respect the decision of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to dismiss the rebellion charges against 59 suspected Maute terrorist recruits.

“We fully respect the decision and will abide by it. It also shows the military is fully compliant with the provisions set forth in our Constitution regarding Martial Law and on the continues jurisdiction of our civil courts on cases we file,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said late Fridat,

“We are a professional organization committed to the rule of law,” he added.

Last Friday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said the panel of prosecutors did not find probable cause in the rebellion charges filed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command against the 59 suspects.

The 59 suspected Maute terrorist recruit were arrested last July 25. Thirty-two were seized in a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga del Sur while 27 were arrested at a house in Guiwan, Zamboanga City. Robina Asido/DMS