A task group assigned to rehabilitate Marawi City has made headway, said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

“As our troops continue to mount their offensives against cornered leaders and members of the Maute-Daesh group, we are pleased that the Task Force Bangon Marawi has made headway in the rehabilitation and recovery programs we have planned for our affected residents,” said Lorenzana in a statement issued on the Wednesday evening, the 100th day of Marawi rebellion.

“The entire government continues to consult, coordinate and partner with various sectors, particularly the traditional, political and religious leaders in the locality,” he said.

“Most importantly, we are working with the internally displaced persons (IDPs) themselves, our Maranao brothers and sisters, who are as eager as we are to start a new life, and chart a better future for their beloved city,” he added.

On Tuesday the military and police have deployed 100 female troops to help in the rehabilitation and recovery of the city and its people.

Lorenzana asked for the support of the people as the fight against the remaining terrorist in Marawi City is still ongoing.

“Let us continue to support and pray for our troops and our Maranao brothers, together, let us do our share not only in rebuilding Marawu but also in fighting radicalism and terrorism so that peace will reign in our land,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS