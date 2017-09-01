As the Philippines observes on Friday Eid'l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Filipinos to be committed in ensuring elements perpetuating discord and violence would not succeed.

In his message on the occasion of Islam's one of the two most important feasts, Duterte said with the adversities the country faces, "let us bring forth the spirit of solidarity in our shared hope of attaining genuine and lasting peace.

"May this occasion invigorate you to remain steadfast in our task of ensuring triumph against elements that perpetuate discord and violence," he said.

Government forces have been pursuing terrorists in Mindanao.

Duterte said the event is an opportunity for the Muslim Filipinos to renew their faith and reaffirm their devotion to the virtues of Islam.

"Together let us become catalysts of unity and harmony in our respective communities as we firmly strive for the realization of our collective aspirations for our nation," he said.

September 1 is declared as a regular holiday in the country to observe Eid'l Adha. Celerina Monte/DMS