The Philippine National Police, Department of Interior and Local Government and the Commission on Human Rights agreed to meet regularly to exchange information after their first "cordial" discussion on Tuesday afternoon.

"This will be a continuing effort for both the PNP, DILG and the CHR. This will be a regular coordination. We will be working more closely with them", DILG Officer-in-Charge Catalino Cuy said in a press conference in Camp Crame after the two and half hour meeting.

CHR chairman Chito Gascon said they are asking for all case folders of deaths which involved a police officer as well as other deaths related to the war on drugs that are under investigation.

"We also made a request regarding the status of persons that have been arrested,currently in jail or have been processed as well as mechanisms for CHR to undertake a constitutional mandate", Gascon said.

PNP Director for Investigation and Detective Management Augusto Marquez Jr. said the CHR can go to the regional police offices if they want to "physically" check the case folders.

"The suggestion of the PNP to the CHR is to go to the region level because the case folders are there...they can review that", Marquez said.

Marquez said the PNP, DILG and CHR will conduct a review in the deaths involving police officers in a workshop.

Cuy said the three organizations agreed to have a focal person to resolve issues immediately. He said the PNP and DILG recognize the CHR's right to observe police operations.

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa attended the meeting for an hour before leaving following a call from Malacanang, Gascon said.

"The chief PNP was very happy this afternoon for the visit of the CHR. This visit was very timely because the PNP chief ordered us to review all the cases involving a death of a person", Marquez said.

Gascon said they are requesting for the case folders from May 10. He said the CHR are investigating 840 cases.

"I will confirm that the discussion was cordial and very open and I hope this spirit of transparency and accountability that we said in the meeting that has to happen will continue ...in reviewing the cases of those killed in the war on drugs", Gascon said. Alanna Ambi/DMS