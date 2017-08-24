Two people in Ormoc City died after the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the province of Leyte on Wedneday morning.

Romina Marasigan, National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson, said based on initial report one died because of a heart attack and the other fell and hit her head on the ground.

Marasigan said the Department of Health and the Department of Interior and Local Government are still confirming if the death of these victims from Ormoc City is related to the earthquake.

"I was informed that the one who suffered intracranial injury has mental disorder. She is 51 years old from Brgy. Naungan,"she said.

"The one who had a cardiac arrest is a 70 year old woman from Brgy. San Jose," she added.

Marasigan identified the victims as Maria Colasito, 50, and Rosita Baloro,70,.

Following the magnitude 5.1 earthquake that hit Albuera, Leyte around 6:26 am yesterday, the Phivolcs recorded Intensity V over Ormoc City and Albuera, Leyte.

Intensity IV was also recorded in Pastrana, Leyte and Intensity III over Tacloban City and Palo all in the province of Leyte.

Marasigan said there are reports about minor damage in Ormoc City.

“There is no major (damage). There are some seen at the city hall most of it in Ormoc… Rhey just said minor damage like cracks on the wall,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS