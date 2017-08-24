President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated he is ready to face the consequences of his war on drugs amid the alleged rubout of a 17-year old student in Caloocan City by police anti-drug operatives.

In a speech on Tuesday during his dinner with the Philippine Air Force Dragon Boat Team, Duterte admitted sometimes enforcement of the campaign against narcotics could go wrong.

But this would not prevent him from continuing his fight against illegal drugs, he said.

"Sometimes it can go wrong. But if I do not destroy the drug problem, I will compromise the next generation. We don't know who will be the next leader. The problem is here. We are here, that's ours," he said.

"Rise and fall on that issue. If I'm wrong, then fine. Someday I will face the consequences. I’m ready to face the consequences. But I need to do it and some other things in life," Duterte stressed.

As president, Duterte is immune from suit. He could only be removed from his post through impeachment.

Duterte said he would wait for the result of the investigation being conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation on the case of Kian Lloyd delos Santos, who was allegedly killed by policemen during their anti-drug operation in Caloocan last week.

Despite claim by the police Delos Santos fought back, CCTV footage recovered in the area showed that he was being carried by the cops. A witness also claimed he was murdered.

Duterte has said he would not interfere in the probe and if the policemen involved would be convicted, he would let them go to jail.

At the same time, with his appointment of Region 3 Police Director Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino as the incoming chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Duterte hoped he could also contribute on his administration's fight against illegal drugs.

"I hope that he would also be a good service to PDEA," he said.

Aquino, who will retire soon, will replace Isidro Lapena who was appointed as the next commissioner of the Bureau of Customs.

Duterte accepted BOC chief Nicanor Faeldon's resignation amid the corruption allegation in the agency, specifically after P6.4-billion worth of shabu managed to pass Customs' check in May. Celerina Monte/DMS