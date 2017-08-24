Following the attack by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in a barangay in Maluso town in Basilan province that killed nine people, the military admitted there is a security gap.

“The redeployment of forces brought about by the war in Marawi caused the vacuum of personnel in the province after a battalion of soldiers were pulled out last June,” said Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

“The current security setup however, is temporary. The moment fighting stops in Marawi, we will redeploy units back to the province to fill in the security gap,” he added.

After the terrorist group attacked a community in Maluso, Basilan last Monday, the Basilan Provincial Governor Jim Hataman called a meeting in Isabela City to discuss security matters.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said during the meeting Hataman “recommended to specifically address the security problem in the western side of the province where the communities seem vulnerable to attacks.”

Petinglay said Hataman “also mentioned about the conduct of seminars intended to equip the Ulama so they take an active role in the war against terror.”

“Remember, there is this saying that goes, the best defense is a good offense, this means we need to be pro-active and our planning should always be a step ahead all the time so that we will not get caught off-guard,” Hataman said.

Petinglay said the local officials also agreed to strengthen the security up to the barangay level and to keep the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams active during the meeting.

She said Galvez vowed to help the local government in strengthening the barangay defenses against the terrorists.

“We have to fortify the defense of areas that are deemed most vulnerable, but to accomplish that we need your commitment because, as local government officials, you know which mechanism will work well in your respective areas,” Galvez said.

“We will help you strengthen your barangay defenses by training those who have the capacity to fight,” he added “Do not worry, we will not leave you.” Robina Asido/DMS