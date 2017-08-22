Government forces rescued a Vietnamese kidnap victim from the Abu Sayyaf in the province of Basilan last Sunday.

Rear Admiral Medina, Naval Forces Western Mindanao commander, identified the rescued victim as Do Trung Huiqe, a crew member of MV Royal 16.

He said the victim was rescued by the government authorities in the vicinity of Mataja Island, Basilan.

Medina said the rescue was made after “the elements of Joint Task Force Basilan, and headed by Col Juvymax Uy, through Naval Task Group Basilan and Naval Task Force 61 carry out a special intelligence operation.”

“The intensified military offensives caused the Abu Sayyaf /kidnap for ransom group to flee, and opened a chance for rescue operations,” he said.

Medina said the victim was abducted off the waters of Coco Island, Basilan on November 11, 2016.

“Do Trung Huiqe will be brought to a military hospital to undergo medical check-up and debriefing prior turning him over to authorities and eventually to the government of Vietnam,” he said.

Medina said recently,” Vietnamese government requested for the intensified monitoring of the Vietnamese KVs during the visit of the Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy in Vietnam.”. Robina Asido/DMS