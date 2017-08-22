Forensic experts of the Public Attorney's Office revealed Kian Lloyd delos Santos, a 17-year-old who was found dead in a police anti-drug operation in Caloocan last week, was shot three times: one in his back, behind the left ear and inside the left ear.

The Public Attorney’s Office is preparing the filing of criminal complaint against police officers involved in the case.

"We are already collating all the evidence that we will use in the filing of the complaint within the week," PAO Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta said in an interview.

Acosta said the examination was done by Erwin Erfe, Alexis Sulit and Angelo Ramos.

"Two entry wounds in the head -- first at the inside of the ear and second at the back of the left ear, respectively. One entry at the back of the body of Kian," Acosta said.

The autopsy was conducted Sunday from 7:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m. upon the family's request.

Erfe said the first and second shots were fired while Kian was on the ground, face down.

On the third wound which was fired inside the left ear, he said the shooter was on the victim's left side.

Erfe said they cannot tell if it was the same shooter, but all wounds came from a 9mm pistol. DMS