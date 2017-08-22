President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday night he would appoint Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Isidro Lapena as the new head of the Bureau of Customs.

In an hastily-called press conference in Malacanang, Duterte said he would accept Faeldon's resignation.

Duterte said Lapena would replace Faeldon.

"He's (Lapena) going to be commissioner of Customs," he said, adding Police Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino would replace Lapena as PDEA chief.

He said he would be looking for more people to fill in the vacancies at the BOC.

Duterte earlier said Faeldon wrote him thrice admitting that he could not address the corruption problem in the BOC.

While he would accept Faeldon's resignation, he reiterated that the outgoing Customs chief was a good man.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have been conducting separate investigations on the alleged corruption at the BOC after P6.4-billion worth of shabu managed to pass the Customs' check last May. Celerina Monte/DMS