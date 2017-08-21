President Rodrigo Duterte has said late Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr's deeds have taught the Filipino people to always aspire for the common good.

In his message for the 34th death anniversary of Aquino on August 21, Duterte said through out Aquino's career as a journalist and politician, he fought for what is right and just.

"History is witness to how Ninoy's work as a journalist and politician drove him to effect positive and meaningful changes in our society," he said.

"Up until the very end of his life, he inspired a peaceful revolution that resulted to the liberties we enjoy today," he added.

He also said that even when the time that hope was lost, Aquino "remained steadfast in his struggle to restore democracy through non-violent means."

"His deeds have taught us that we should always aspire for the common good- even if one must go against the grain- and do what is necessary," he said.

The President hope that this year's commemoration may continue to strengthen the late senator's legacy of promoting solidarity and patriotism among people, especially in "these troubling times.

"Through his words of wisdom, let us reflect on his life and realize that, indeed, the Filipino is worth dying for," he said as he wish for a peaceful celebration.

Aquino was assassinated at the tarmac of the then Manila International Airport on August 21, 1983 when he returned to the country after his exile for almost seven years in the United States. Ella Dionisio/DMS