President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Wednesday that he is supporting Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon despite persistent calls by his allies in Congress that the embattled official quit from his post.

In a speech during the 19th founding anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption in Malacanang, Duterte admitted that he could not handle the corruption in BOC.

He said the Customs employees were betraying him behind his back.

"But Faeldon, I will stand by him. He’s really honest," he said.

Duterte said the P6.4-billion worth of illegal drugs were able to pass the Customs' check, without Faeldon's knowledge, "because all (staff) in Customs are corrupt."

The Senate and the House of Representatives have been conducting separate investigations into the smuggling of illegal drugs from China in May.

The illegal drugs passed through Customs lane and yet they were only seized days after from some warehouses in Metro Manila.

Some lawmakers, including House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, have been calling for Faeldon's resignation due to the alleged corruption in BOC. Celerina Monte/DMS