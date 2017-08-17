Malacanang said on Wednesday that it was "saddened" that the Commission on Appointments rejected the nomination of Judy Taguiwalo as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

"We are saddened by the Commission on Appointments’ rejection of Secretary Judy Taguiwalo," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Taguiwalo, a left-leaning Cabinet official, was the third nominee of Duterte to the Cabinet post who was rejected by the CA. The first rejected nominee was Perfecto Yasay as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs after he allegedly lied on his citizenship, followed by Regina Lopez who was appointed as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources amid her controversial orders to close some mining projects.

Abella said Taguiwalo had served the Duterte administration with passion, profession and integrity.

"She made an impact in the lives of many Filipinos in her tenure as DSWD Secretary," he said, adding that the President is now looking and studying for a possible replacement.

Taguiwalo was one of the three Cabinet members who has the backing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Duterte decided last month to terminate the formal peace talks with the rebels due to their attacks against government troops. Celerina Monte/DMS