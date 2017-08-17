President Rodrigo Duterte hailed on Wednesday the bloody one-day anti-drug operations in Bulacan province, saying "drastic" measures should be done to address the narcotics problem.

"There were 32 reportedly killed in Bulacan in a massive raid," Duterte said in a speech during the 19th anniversary of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption in Malacanang.

"That's good," he said. "It's really a problem. It takes a toll on the lives of people whether you are really the victim or the criminal," Duterte said.

He apparently urged the law enforcers to further kill individuals involved in illegal drugs.

"If we can only kill another 32 everyday, then maybe we can reduce what ails this country," he said.

Duterte said his critics, particularly the human rights groups, should understand that "drug was eating our country, that if you do not do anything drastic."

He cited the case of some narco-politicians, such as the Parojinogs in Ozamiz City, who have been controlling the local government units, with the funds coming from illegal drugs.

Duterte said he could be charged after he steps down or he could be killed, but he would not stop from his war on drugs.

"You can prosecute me after or now, whatever. You can assassinate me. But it do not really help unless we are all...let's finish this for the next generation," he said.

Thirty-two individuals were killed, while 109 illegal drugs suspects were arrested as grenades, numerous illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition were recovered in the simultaneous operations by Bulacan police on 12 midnight of August 15, to 12 midnight of August 16. Celerina Monte/DMS