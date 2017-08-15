Philippine Marines personnel underwent training in a United States military base in Okinawa, Japan last month.

"This is the first time that members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines have trained on a US military base," the US Embassy in Manila said in a press release Monday.

The US Embassy said during training the "Philippine Marines from Assault Armor Battalion and U.S. Marines from Combat Assault Battalion, 3rd Marine Division worked together to become familiar with Amphibious Assault Vehicles and how to best utilize their capabilities."

Capt. Rhyan Lacuesta, Philippine Marine spokesman, said a total of 22 Philippine Navy and Marine personnel were sent to undergo training in Japan last month.

Lacuesta explained that the training was for Filipino soldiers to familiarize use and maintenance of the Amphibious Assault Vehicles that the US is set to transfer to Philippines.

According to US embassy, the "Philippine Marines learned different amphibious skills such as hand signaling, egress training, and water operations" during the training.

"They also familiarized themselves with maintenance procedures, logistical planning, and facility capabilities," it stated.

"This training benefits both forces moving forward as they continue to work together during exercises such as Kamandag this October to bolster Philippine amphibious capability and combined security operations," it added. Robina Asido/DMS