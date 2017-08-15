The Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday suspended the accreditation and operations of Uber for a month after violating the agency’s directives last month.

“After a thorough and painstaking deliberation, the Board constrained to impose the penalty of one month suspension on the accreditation of the respondent Uber System Inc. and is hereby ordered to cease and desist its operation of their online booking application during the period of suspensions,” the agency said in an order dated August 14

LTFRB said it found out that Uber continued to activate accounts despite an order to cease.

On July 11, LTFRB directed Uber and Grab to stop accepting new transportation network vehicle service applications and submit an updated list as of June 30, 2017.

In a text message, LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said the order takes effect immediately.

There were 30,000 active Uber drivers as of July, down from 66,000 drivers last year. Of the total, 2,000 TNVS operators had certificate of public convenience.

The LTFRB order was furnished to Metro Manila Development Authority, Land Transportation Office, and the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group. to enforce it. DMS