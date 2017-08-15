The Philippine Embassy in Japan is coordinating with the Filipinos for any eventuality amid the threat of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to launch missile attack to Guam, officials said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said while there was no specific reference in the earlier statements regarding the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, "I'm sure that they are in the loop and also on the lookout regarding the matter considering a large number of Filipinos in Japan."

In a text message to Manila Shimbun, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar said there are approximately 423,000 Filipinos living in Japan.

"Our Embassy is definitely coordinating with the community as part of the contingency measures in place," Bolivar said.

DPRK has threatened to launch missile attack against Guam where a large number of American soldiers have been stationed.

Malacanang earlier assured the Philippine Embassy in Seoul and the Consulate General in Agana have been monitoring the situation closely and have been working closely with the Filipino communities in the Republic of Korea and Guam, respectively, to ensure preparedness for any eventuality.

The Duterte administration also reiterated its call for continued exercise of self-restraint in order to de-escalate the tension and to refrain from actions that may aggravate the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Celerina Monte/DMS