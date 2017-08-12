Senator Gregorio Honasan appeared on Friday at the Binan police station in Laguna province, underwent booking and appeared before a court which granted him bail after the Sandiganbayan ordered his arrest on Thursday for alleged misuse of around P30 million of a Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in 2012.

Chief Superintendent Mao Aplasca, Calabarzon region police director, said Honasan arrived at the Binan police station at 7:30 a.m., accompanied by his lawyer, Dennis Manalo.

A footage from ABS-CBN showed Honasan while undergoing medical examination where police took buccal swabs from the lawmaker.

After undergoing booking procedure, Honasan went to the Binan Regional Trial Court Branch 25 before Judge Teodoro Solis where the senator posted a bailbond of P60,000 for two counts of graft. The court issued a release order for Honasan.

"The court sheriff will deliver to Sandiganbayan the posted bail within the day," Aplasca said in a text message.

The cases stemmed from the alleged payment of P29.1 million of Honasan's PDAF to Focus on Development Goals Foundation Inc., a non-government organization (NGO), supposedly to implement programs and projects for Muslim Filipinos in Metro Manila and Zambales.

Honasan allegedly endorsed Focus to implement the projects without public bidding as required by law. DMS