A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Batangas at 1:28 pm on Friday and its effects were felt in Metro Manila where people temporarily left their offices, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Gail Rivera, science research assistant of Philvolcs, said in a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun no damages were recorded after the strong quake. She said aftershocks are expected.

In its bulletin, Philvolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 16 kilometers south and 57 degrees west of Nasugbu, Batangas.

In Malacanang, people streamed out of the New Executive Building into the parking area when the tremor occured, dzMM reported.

Emer Bordeos, municipal administrator of Nasugbu, said in an interview over ANC, no injuries or damage on the infrastructure were reported.

"There is no damage at all”, Bordeos said.

But he said local officials are monitoring the situation and are coordinating with all barangays.

Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-ang, spokesperson of the Batangas provincial police office, said they have yet to receive reports of injured people. In a text message, Luma-ang added there was no power outage.

The Office of Civil Defense in the Calabarzon region said Imus City suspended classes and work.

Intensity 4 was felt in Manila, Nasugbu, Calatagan and Balayan, Batangas; Calapan, Sablayan and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; Paranaque City; Pasig City;Taguig City; Pasay City; Rosario, Maragondon, Noveleta and Dasmarinas, Cavite; Floridablanca, Pampanga; Olongapo City; Subic and Iba, Zambales.

Intensity 3 was recorded in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Tagaytay City; Canlubang and Calamba, Laguna; Indang & Alfonso Cavite; Bocaue, Malolos, Obando and Balagtas, Bulacan; Dagupan City; Dau, Pampanga; Lingayen, Pangasinan; Bagac, Bataan; Baguio City; Pateros; Quezon City; Makati City; San Juan City; Marikina City; Cainta and San Mateo, Rizal.

Intensity 2 was experienced in Sta Rosa, Laguna; Gasan, Marinduque; Magalang & Sto. Tomas, Pampanga; Tanauan City Batangas.

The quake registered intensity 1 in Talisay, Batangas; Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija; Meycauayan, Bulacan; Atok, Benguet. Alanna Ambi/DMS