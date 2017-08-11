The Philippine Navy apprehended 10 Vietnamese fishermen off the waters of Palawan last Tuesday morning.

Capt. Cherryl Tindog, Armed Forces Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command spokesperson, said the Vietnamese were on their fishing vessel Hua Houng when they were sighted by the sailors of BRP Gregorio Del Pilar at 31 nautical miles off Tapuitan Point, Palawan around 9:48 am.

Tindog said the Navy found dead sharks on the vessel when they conducted board and search inside the vessel at around 10:56 am of the same day.

“The crew conducted board and search on FV Hua Houng with 10 Vietnamese crew and found fine meshed fish net and dead sharks on board,” she said.

Tindog said the fishing vessel was escorted by FF15 to El Nido, Palawan where it was inspected by other government authorities.

“On August 9, 2017, at around 1pm, our Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) counterparts conducted inspection on the fishing vessel in El Nido,” she said.

Tindog noted that the Philippine Navy turned over the apprehended foreign national and it’s vessel to BFAR for proper disposition and filing of charges.

“WESCOM turned over custody of Hua Huong and 10 crew to BFAR. Per recommendation of BFAR, they will file a case of poaching against the 10 Vietnamese crew,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS