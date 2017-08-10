Proclamation No. 282 issued on July 31, 2017 amended Proclamation. No. 1008 signed in 1997 declaring August 7 to 13 of every year as "ASEAN Week."

"The Philippines recognizes the need to further promote and heighten awareness of the ASEAN, and instil in the minds of the Filipino people the importance, value and meaning of the ASEAN in achieving and maintaining regional peace and sustainable development," the Proclamation read.

With this, all government agencies, especially the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Education, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Tourism, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Commission on Higher Education are enjoined to initiate and implement programs and activities to help generate awareness and public support in promoting the observance of ASEAN Month in the various offices, schools, universities, local government units and business establishments, it said.

The Philippines, founding members, is currently the chairman of ASEAN, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Other members of ASEAN are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Celerina Monte/DMS